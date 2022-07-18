WATCH: Thousands gather at TUS Gaelic Grounds to welcome home Limerick's All-Ireland heroes

IT WAS a night to remember at TUS Gaelic Grounds as more than 20,000 men women and children gathered to welcome home the three-in-row All-Ireland champions.
Having made their way from Colbert Station across the city on an open-top bus, the team, management and panel were welcomed to the stage by MC Liam Aherne shortly after 7pm with the biggest cheers being reserved for captain Declan Hannon and manager John Kiely who presented the Liam MacCarthy cup to the huge crowd.
There were also ecstatic scenes as Gearoid Hegarty's goal in the first half of Sunday's final was replayed on the big screen.
There was entertainment on the night from Denis Allen, Emma Langford, Moncrieff and Narolane - a magical ensemble of Denise Chaila, MuRli & God Knows - with a performance of the Cranberries' going down a storm.
As the crowds left for home following an unforgettable evening, Limerick Live got the reaction of supporters - young and old.
