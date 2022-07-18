In Pictures: Limerick hurling supporters line the streets as the All-Ireland champions return home

TENS of thousands of people have gathered in Limerick city centre to welcome home the three-in-a-row All-Ireland champions.
Ahead of the official homecoming event at TUS Gaelic Grounds, Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Frances Foley, was present at Colbert Station to greet team captain Declan Hannon as he brought the Liam MacCarthy cup back to Limerick.
Thousands of supporters gathered outside to welcome the team and panel before they boarded an open-top bus which took more than an hour to snake its way to the headquarters of Limerick GAA on the Ennis Road.
Scenes at @LITgaelicground #LuimneachAbú #threeinarow (via @FrancesW96) pic.twitter.com/AxcQGla67C— Limerick Leader / Limerick Live (@Limerick_Leader) July 18, 2022
Along the route, there was a guard of honour from Shannon Rowing Club at Sarsfield Bridge while the bells of St Mary's Catherdal proudly rang to mark the occasion.
Limerick Your're a Lady and Sean South of Garryowen were sung loudly by supporters as the open-top bus arrived at TUS Gaelic Grounds ahead of the formal celebrations.
Each of the team members received a rapturous reception as they were welcomed on stage and the celebrations are to sure to continue for a number of days to come.
Dublin's Phoenix Park has officially broken the highest 20th and 21st air temperature record with 33.0°C which is Ireland’s highest of 2022 so far and 12.8°C above normal.
Megan O'Brien and Michaela Harty, Newcastle West at TUS Gaelic Grounds for the All-Ireland final | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.