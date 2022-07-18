In Pictures: Limerick hurling supporters line the streets as the All-Ireland champions return home

TENS of thousands of people have gathered in Limerick city centre to welcome home the three-in-a-row All-Ireland champions.

Ahead of the official homecoming event at TUS Gaelic Grounds, Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Frances Foley, was present at Colbert Station to greet team captain Declan Hannon as he brought the Liam MacCarthy cup back to Limerick.

Thousands of supporters gathered outside to welcome the team and panel before they boarded an open-top bus which took more than an hour to snake its way to the headquarters of Limerick GAA on the Ennis Road.

Along the route, there was a guard of honour from Shannon Rowing Club at Sarsfield Bridge while the bells of St Mary's Catherdal proudly rang to mark the occasion.

Limerick Your're a Lady and Sean South of Garryowen were sung loudly by supporters as the open-top bus arrived at TUS Gaelic Grounds ahead of the formal celebrations.

Each of the team members received a rapturous reception as they were welcomed on stage and the celebrations are to sure to continue for a number of days to come.