WATCH: Limerick supporters gather at TUS Gaelic Grounds as homecoming celebrations begin

MORE than 35,000 people are expected at TUS Gaelic Grounds this Monday evening to welcome home the three-in-a-row All Ireland champions.
The Limerick team and panel were greeted by thousands of people as they arrived at Colbert Station shortly after 5pm with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.
They are currently making their way to TUS Gaelic Grounds on an open-top bus.
Ahead of their arrival at the home of Limerick GAA, reporter Frances Watkins has been speaking to supporters who have gathered for the homecoming - the first since 2018.
Megan O'Brien and Michaela Harty, Newcastle West at TUS Gaelic Grounds for the All-Ireland final | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman
