WATCH: Premiere of new show from award winning writer to premiere in Limerick

A NEW play about love, time and fate will premiere at the Belltable in Limerick this month as live theatre returns to full capacity crowds.

Running from February 16 to 19, Gravity (A Love Story) is the latest play from award winning writer Neil Flynn.

Bottom Dog Theatre Company are bringing the premiere of the play to Limerick after several years of delays due to the pandemic.

The show is helmed by internationally acclaimed director Conall Morrison and stars Annette Flynn, Ross Gaynor, Elaine O’Dwyer and Bottom Dog founder Liam O’Brien.

The play focuses on dozens of characters crossing centuries and continents, culminating in a fated union which lies in a momentous event, the gravity wave which was detected hitting earth in 2015 for the first time.

Featuring characters both fictional and historical such as Joan of Arc, Charles Dickens and George Orwell, the story takes place across 20 locations (and the fourth dimension), spanning from the 15th to the 21st century.

Actor Liam O'Brien said he is looking forward to returning to the stage with a full audience of eager theatre goers.

He said: "It is really exciting. It is hard work but ultimately it is going to be very worthwhile when we see a full audience.

"I am looking forward to it. There is nothing like live theatre. You are there sharing this moment with people in the audience."

Liam continued: "You can feel what they feel. They can be part of your experience and you can be part of theirs.

"It is something we shouldn't take for granted. It will raise a lot of smiles but it will also remind people how vital this art form is".

Neil Flynn says: “Realising Gravity, as a full-fledged première in Limerick city with this remarkable cast is a genuine thrill. It represents a special moment for artistic director Liam O’ Brien, Conall and myself.

"The journey to finally mounting the production has been an epic all of its own: fitting indeed for a play that stretches across time and space and beyond, bounded by cosmic mystery and timeless love.”