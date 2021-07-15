WATCH: Limerick exhibition aims to opens minds to a new era of women’s creativity

A ROAMING art exhibition, which embodies Wom@rts work toward parity for female representation in the arts, opens its doors to the public this Thursday evening at Limerick School of Art and Design.

Viewings of the collection of works by 32 featured artists who took part in Wom@rts residencies in Limerick (printmaking), Aviles, Spain (lens based media), and Angloueme, France (comic book) have been predominantly online because of the pandemic but now members of the public will have the option to view the work in a physical or virtually manner.

Wom@rts Irish Project Director and Head of Department of Fine Art & Education LSAD Dr Tracy Fahey commented: “Taking part in this Wom@arts project has been so important for us here at LSAD, with our huge community of emerging female artists. It's important to say that this Wom@rts project does not end with the residencies and this exhibition, but that it expands, strengthens, and spreads the message and awareness of the necessity of equal representation to the general public."

Speaking about the exhibition Wom@rts Artistic Director Fiona Quill said: “We have received more than 50 stories reflecting on what it means to be a woman, especially a female artist, in today’s context. We are confronted with various appeals, intimate, even painful ones, all the way to social criticism, and humour. The exhibition, an important part of the Wom@rts project, in a creative way offers these artists more visibility, gives them a louder voice, and at the same time helps the whole civilisation to understand its half in each of us.”

Wom@rts Residency and Training Co-ordinator, and Director of Limerick Printmakers Jess Tobin added: “Through the Wom@rts project, we have become involved in key activities to support and nurture emerging female artists. In 2019, in conjunction with Limerick Printmakers, we hosted a printmaking residency for ten European artists. We also organised residencies for Irish artists in Spain and France to produce digital and graphic illustration work. In 2020 LSAD also developed and piloted a very successful training programme for emerging artists which is being rolled out across Europe, while in 2021, we platformed these artists through a series of web-based events as part of International Women’s Day 2021.”

Wom@rts is a large-scale cooperation and non-profit €3 million project co-funded by the Creative Europe programme, which aims to secure women’s equal share of presence in the arts and culture, in terms of visibility, promotion, recognition and access to the market.

The exhibition will be officially opened by Wom@rts ambassador, artist Aideen Barry in a special online event on the Wom@rt website at 5pm today.

The general public will have an opportunity to experience the art in person by visiting the LSAD gallery every Monday to Friday until August 31, when it will move on to its next European host.

The exhibition is open from 10am with last admittance at 4pm each day, and is available to view 24 hours a day on the Wom@rts website.

In keeping with Covid-19 Health and Safety regulations, viewing numbers at the gallery are monitored and limited to ensure social distancing adherence, and sanitation stations have been installed in the Foyer and within the exhibition itself.