WATCH: Public urged to 'stay safe' as Storm Lorenzo arrives in Limerick

LIMERICK City and County Council is appealing to members of the public to stay safe and avoid taking unnecessary risks during Storm Lorenzo.

A status orange weather warning comes into effect at 6pm this Thursday and is set to remain in place until 6am on Friday.

As a precaution, sandbags and flood barriers have been put in place along some of the quays in Limerick city while areas such and Foynes and Glin along the Shannon Estuary are being monitored.

Further meetings were held today by the local authority's Severe Weather Action Team and the Local Co-ordination Group to update the preparations for the arrival of Storm Lorenzo.

"The message from Limerick City and County Council, from the gardai and from the HSE is to be very very careful, be very very safe and make sure that you don't put yourself in any particular danger," said Denis Tierney, communications officer with Limerick City and County Council.

While Limerick is likely to escape the worst of Storm Lorenzo, members of the public are being urged not to take any risks during the storm - both overnight and again tomorrow morning when it has passed.

"Motorists definitely should be careful on Friday morning when everybody starts going back to work and school - obviously the orange alert is gong to be over at 6am but just be mindful - especially in more remote areas - that there could be some trees down and if there are trees down there could be power lines there so please stay away and call 061 556000 which is the Limerick City and County Council number to report it," added Mr Tierney.