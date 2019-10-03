Met Éireann extends orange weather warning for Limerick as Storm Lorenzo approaches

MET Éireann has extended its status orange weather warning for Limerick ahead of the arrival of Storm Lorenzo.

While the wind warning will still take effect from 6pm this Thursday, it will now remain valid until 6am on Friday – three hours later than was originally forecast.

The updated warning which also applies to Counties Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo states that “southwesterly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds of between 65km/h and 80km/h with gusts between 100 km/h 130km/h, higher in some coastal regions.”

Storm surges are likely to produce coastal flooding and damage.

Separately, a number of status yellow rain and wind warnings are already in place across the country as preparations continue for the arrival of Storm Lorenzo.

Limerick City and County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team is expected to meet this lunchtime while the Local Co-ordination group is also monitoring developments.

The local authority has confirmed additional beds are to be made available for those who are homeless or living rough while members of the public are urging members of the public to remain vigilant and to stay safe during the storm.

Gardai and Road Safety Authority are also advising motorists to exercise caution if they have to drive during the storm.

