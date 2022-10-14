WATCH: Jack Lynch captain Treaty Utd excited by Derry City FAI Cup challenge

TREATY United face Premier Division Derry City in a glamour Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final showdown at the Ryan McBride Brandywell on Sunday afternoon, 2pm.
The high stakes cup fixture will be live on RTE2.
Treaty United, in their second season competing in League of Ireland football, eased past another Premier Division side, UCD, to book their place in the semi-finals of the FAI Cup.
The second semi-final will see Waterford FC hosting Shelbourne at the RSC also on Sunday at 4.45pm.
Angel Ricalde caught up with Treaty United captain Jack Lynch earlier this week ahead of Sunday's big clash with the Candystripes.
