18 Jun 2022

WATCH: Gordon Ross - Limerick County Kennedy Cup manager - 'It has been an incredible week"

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor, at UL

18 Jun 2022 2:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK County secured an impressive top 10 finish in the SFAI Kennedy Cup at UL this week, despite suffering a heart-breaking 2-1 Bowl final defeat after extra-time on Friday.

Limerick County's opponents Carlow took the lead in the well-attended Kennedy Cup Bowl final thanks to a Seamus Lynch goal in the 26th minute. 

It stayed that way until the final minute of normal time when a Limerick County free kick was glanced home by Ben
Ross much to the delight of the home supporters to send the game into extra time.

As the final looked destined to be decided by a penalty shoot-out, Carlow's Callum Brennan popped up with a dramatic winner in to deny Limerick County.

Limerick County didn't lose a game in regulation time over the five days of the Kennedy Cup. County were pipped for top spot in Group 8, finishing second in the pool, one point behind group winners Sligo/Leitrim. County then went to reach the Bowl final after winning their quarter-final against South Belfast 2-0 and semi-final against West Cork 1-0.

Meanwhile, in Friday's Kennedy Cup Shield final, the Limerick Desmond League lost out to the Clare League 2-1 at UL.

Paul Murphy, of Granagh United, scored the goal for the Desmond side who led 1-0 in the decider.

Following their Bowl final, Leader Sport caught up with Limerick County Kennedy Cup manager Gordon Ross, of Murroe AFC.

