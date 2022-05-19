WATCH: Excitement grows ahead of Pike Rovers U12s SFAI National Cup final

PIKE Rovers U12s will be looking to get a big weekend for the club off to a winning start when taking on St Kevin's Boys, of Dublin, in the SFAI U12 National Cup final at Janesboro's Pearse Stadium grounds this Saturday, 2pm.
Pike Rovers U12s booked their place in the prestigious final thanks to a thrilling extra-time victory over Shamrock Rovers in their semi-final.
The talented Pike Rovers squad had beaten the likes of Manulla FC, of Mayo, Cockhill Celtic and Portmarnock, of Dublin, in earlier rounds of the SFAI U12 National Cup.
The Pike Rovers U12 side has already won the LDSL U12 Premier Cup and U12 South West Regions Cup this season and are in contention to win the LDSL U12 Premier League title.
PIKE ROVERS U12 Squad: Ross Ryan, Paddy Casey, Martin Hogan, Rían Hogan, Josh Daly, Alex Meaney, Ryan Lipper, Madison McGuane, Tristian O'Driscoll, Rian Stewart, Scott Hartigan, Eason Bien.
Leader Sport caught up with Pike Rovers joint head coaches Dom Lipper and Frank Stewart ahead of Saturday's big final.
The Pike Rovers U12 squad after their U12 South West Region Cup success pictured with coaches Gary Hartigan, Dom Lipper, Frank Stewart and Rob Ryan
