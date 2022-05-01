WATCH: Lee Nicholas, Shannon RFC captain: "We're absolutely delighted to be going back to Division 1A"

SHANNON RFC secured their return to Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League for next season after securing an impressive 30-15 promotion play-off final win over Naas RFC in front of a sizeable attendance at Coonagh on Saturday.
Shannon will be returning to the top flight after a four year break, having last competed in Division 1A of the AIL in the 2018/2019 season.
Leader Sport caught up with Shannon captain Lee Nicholas after Saturday's play-off win.
