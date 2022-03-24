Search

25 Mar 2022

WATCH: Racing with the Leader: Episode 2 with Limerick Racecourse manager Emma White

24 Mar 2022 6:30 PM

IN this week's episode of Racing with the Leader, sports editor Colm Kinsella and media specialist Gary Toohey chat with Emma White, general Manager of Limerick Racecourse. 

Emma chats to Colm about her life in racing including how ''Black Beauty'' sparked her interest in horses as a young child to being Marketing Manager of 9 racecourses across Yorkshire, General Manager at Sedgefield Racecourse and how the opportunity arose to join the team in Limerick. 

Gary discusses Limerick Racecourse's upcoming meetings with Emma including this Sunday's National Hunt meeting where she calls on Gordon Elliot to declare one horse she is eager to meet, she also has a message for Michael O'Leary and Ryanair!

This Sunday's meeting at Limerick is stacked with quality including the Hugh McMahon Grade 3 Novice Chase & the Kevin McManus Listed Champion Bumper. 

Head over to https://www.limerickraces.ie/buy-tickets-for-limerick-racecourse/ to purchase your tickets for this Sunday's meeting. 

Racing with The Leader is proudly sponsored by McManus Bookmakers who are on course at The Curragh this Saturday and at Limerick on Sunday also. 

McManus Bookmakers cover all Irish & UK Horse Racing and Major European & US Horse Racing, you can visit them on https://www.mcmanusbookmakers.com/

