WATCH: Manager Tommy Barrett's reaction as second Treaty United home league fixture postponed

A SECOND successive Treaty United home league fixture has been postponed.
Treaty's scheduled First Division meeting with Longford Town at the Markets Field on Friday night was postponed an hour before kick-off 'due to pitch conditions'.
The pitch had initially passed a pitch inspection at 10am on Friday, but heavy afternoon rain resulted in the game being called off this evening.
It is the second time this season that a Treaty United home league fixture has been postponed as the scheduled league meeting with Athlone Town two weeks ago was also called off due to pitch conditions.
In an interview with Leader Sport, Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett described the postponement of the fixture as 'unfortunate', adding that it was one particular area of the pitch that was the issue.
