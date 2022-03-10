WATCH: Racing with The Leader - Episode 1 with Andy McNamara

RACING with The Leader, the new horse racing podcast from The Limerick Leader sponsored by McManus Bookmakers, kicked off with former Irish Gold Cup, Irish National and Chelthenham Champion Chase winning jockey Andrew McNamara.
The Limerick man discusses his 16-year riding career, where he rode nearly 500 winners, including 15 Grade 1's, and his new life as a trainer is joined on this week's podcast by Gary Toohey and Colm Kinsella from The Limerick Leader and David McManus from McManus Bookmakers
Andrew, now a successful trainer, touches on his connections with Beef or Salmon, Sizing Europe, Tranquill Sea and Newmill and how it felt to train his first winner.
The Racing with the Leader podcast, touches on the issues around weight for jockeys and Andy runs through his entries on the track for this weekend.
Tríona Lynch, Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board; Patrick Fitzgerald Limerick Community Education Network (LCEN) Mayor Daniel Butler and Mary Hughes, LCEN | Picture: Allen Meagher
Brian Hayes says he is speaking out about his treatment at UHL because he doesn't want others to go through a similar experience
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.