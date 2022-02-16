Search

16 Feb 2022

WATCH: Limerick Leader Sports Podcast Episode 5

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

16 Feb 2022 5:18 PM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE 2022 SSE Airtricity League season kicks-off this Friday night with Limerick-based Treaty United facing a trip to Wexford FC for their opening First Division fixture.

This week Treaty United announced former Wexford, Galway Utd and Dundalk manager Shane Keegan as the new head of their Academy.

Limerick Leader Sports Editor Colm Kinsella was joined by Shane Keegan for this week's Limerick Leader Sports Podcast where he discussed his new role as well as the SSE Airtricity Under-Age Leagues, Treaty United's prospects in the First Division in 2022 as well as taking a look at the likely contenders in the Premier Division title race.

