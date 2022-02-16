WATCH: Limerick Leader Sports Podcast Episode 5

THE 2022 SSE Airtricity League season kicks-off this Friday night with Limerick-based Treaty United facing a trip to Wexford FC for their opening First Division fixture.
This week Treaty United announced former Wexford, Galway Utd and Dundalk manager Shane Keegan as the new head of their Academy.
Limerick Leader Sports Editor Colm Kinsella was joined by Shane Keegan for this week's Limerick Leader Sports Podcast where he discussed his new role as well as the SSE Airtricity Under-Age Leagues, Treaty United's prospects in the First Division in 2022 as well as taking a look at the likely contenders in the Premier Division title race.
Ava Collins and Elvan Dilmac devised a series of online safety events in Ardscoil Mhuire for Safer Internet Day.
Photographed in 2018, PJ Flanagan, chief executive of H&MV Engineering, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and John Stokes, executive director, H&MV | PICTURE: LIAM BURKE/PRESS22
Kieran O’ Donnell TD pictured with School Principal Eoin Shinners viewing the School plans at the site on the Groody road.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.