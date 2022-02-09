WATCH: Limerick Leader Sports Podcast Episode 4

THIS weekend is another busy one in terms of sports fixtures at local, national and international level.
The Ireland rugby team is in Paris on Saturday to face France in their second Six Nations Championship fixture, 4.45pm, while Munster resume action in the URC on Friday night when taking on Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun, 8.15pm.
Local rugby club Young Munster are in Cork for a Bateman Cup final showdown with AIL Division 1A rivals Lansdowne on Saturday.
Meanwhile, in soccer, Treaty United face Killarney Celtic in a friendly fixture on Friday night with the start of the 2022 SSE Airtricity League First Division season just over a week away.
And then on Sunday there's the highlight of the NFL season, the Superbowl between the Cincinatti Bengals and the LA Rams.
Limerick Leader sports editor Colm Kinsella and GAA Correspondent Jerome O'Connell preview all the weekend action in the latest Limerick Leader Sports podcast.
