WATCH: Limerick Leader Sports Show Episode 1

IT may still be January but another busy weekend lies ahead in terms of Limerick sport.
The Energia All-Ireland League, including Limerick's six senior clubs, are in action this weekend, while on the provincial front Munster are in Italy for a United Rugby Championship fixture with Zebre.
Meanwhile, Treaty United continue their preparations for the new SSE Airtricity League First Division season with a friendly fixture against Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers behind-closed-doors at the Roadstone Grounds at 4pm.
Leader Sports editor Colm Kinsella looked ahead to this weekend's fixtures.
UL Hospitals Group has announced the appointment of Professor Brian Lenehan as chief clinical director
The defendant was observed driving on the wrong side of the road as he approached a checkpoint near Rathkeale
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.