WATCH: Limerick Leader GAA show Episode 2

LIMERICK senior hurlers claimed the first silverware on offer this season when easing past Clare in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup final at Cusack Park, Ennis on Sunday.
An experimental Limerick side had too much for their hosts, running out 0-27 to 0-18 winners before an attendance of 8,000.
It was the 11th piece of silverware won by Limerick during John Kiely's tenure as team manager.
Limerick Leader GAA Correspondent Jerome O'Connell has reviewed the game for this week's second episode of the Limerick Leader GAA Show.
