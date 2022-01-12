WATCH: Captain Paul Maher praises talent in UL Sigerson Cup squad after Sligo win

ADARE’S Paul Maher is captain of the star studded UL Sigerson Cup campaign and is hoping for a 'long campaign'.
The Limerick side opened their Higher Education Senior Football Championship with a 20-point victory over IT Sligo on Tuesday and now face Letterkenny IT next week in round two.
Win or lose against the Donegal side, UL will be guaranteed another game in the Sigerson Cup.
With David Clifford, Eoghan McLaughlin, Sean Powter and other inter-county players in the ranks of UL, captain Maher is confident that the competition for places in the panel can help progress the Limerick university towards the knockout stages.
After the 4-15 to 0-7 win over Sligo, Maher spoke to the Limerick Leader.
