WATCH: Micheál Houlihan says Kimallock overcame 'bumps on the road' to reach Munster final

KILMALLOCK defeated Midleton this Sunday to reach January Munster senior club hurling final.
The Tony Considine managed south Limerick side won their first Limerick SHC title in seven years after regrouping from a 10-point opening round defeat to Na Piarsaigh to defeat Patrickswell in the decider.
That was seven weeks ago and many felt that the long lay-off would be detrimental when The Balbec met the Cork champions.
But top scorer Micheal Houlihan felt that management worked the lay-off well and had the players ready for the Munster semi final.
Houlihan returned 11-points in a Man of the Match display and afterwards told media about the importance of his team’s good start.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.