WATCH: Ex-Limerick minor hurler Cian Casey enjoys winning AIL debut for Munsters' in derby

FORMER Limerick minor hurler Cian Casey enjoyed a winning debut in the Energia All-Ireland League when helping Young Munster overcome local rivals Garryowen at Clifford Park on Saturday evening.
Casey, who won a Munster minor hurling medal with Limerick in 2019, put in a competent display at full-back as Munsters' secured the bragging rights and the four league points on offer in a hard fought 20-16 victory over the Light Blues before a sizeable attendance.
Afterwards Leader Sport caught up with talented sporting all-rounder Casey who has just turned 19 years of age and who has impressed for Young Munster's U20s this season.
