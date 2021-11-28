WATCH: Mike Sherry, Garryowen FC head coach, reaction to Lansdowne defeat

GARRYOWEN fell to their third successive defeat in Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League after going down 29-5 to Lansdowne at Dooradoyle on Saturday afternoon.
The Light Blues, who had won each of their opening four league fixtures, have dropped to fifth place in the Division 1A table on the back of their latest defeat to the second-placed Dubliners.
Leader Sport caught up with Garryowen FC head coach Mike Sherry following Saturday's game at Dooradoyle.
Front, Blaise Brosnan, Management Development Institute, Vicki O'Toole, JJ O'Toole, and Mike Cantwell, Innovate Limerick, back row, Paul Whitnell, BITA, and Sean Gallagher | PICTURES: Diarmuid Greene
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.