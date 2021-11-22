WATCH: Karen O’Leary delight as Newcastle West gain revenge for 2020 Limerick final defeat

NEWCASTLE West won their first ever Limerick senior camogie title in 2019 but lost the title to Killeedy in last year’s final.
This Sunday the west Limerick rivals again met in the final and Newcastle West reversed the result to claim their second county championship title in the Neville Jewellers sponsored final.
Karen O’Leary scored two vital points from play but hailed the impact of substitute Iris Kennelly who scored the vital goal in a 1-9 to 0-8 win in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.
After captain Emma Falahee lifted the coveted trophy, Player of the Match O’Leary gave her views to the media.
