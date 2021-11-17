WATCH: Liam Cronin says Árdscoil Rís short of their best in Munster final defeat

ARDSCOIL Ris failed to reach the heights of their semi final win over St Colmans of Fermoy in today’s Dean Ryan Cup final defeat to St Flannans of Ennis.
That’s according to Ardscoil Ris mentor Liam Cronin.
The Limerick city side were level at 0-11 each on 43-minutes of the Munster Post Primary Schools Junior Hurling Championship final but the Ennis school dominated from there to the final whistle with a return of 3-5 and just five points from Ardscoil Ris.
Liam Cronin, who was joined by Derek Larkin and Padraig de Brun, in the management team feels that the North Circular Road U16 ½ side will learn from the experience as they build towards a Dr Harty side in the coming years.
After the 3-16 to 0-16 final defeat in the TUS Gaelic Grounds, Liam Cronin spoke with the Limerick Leader.
