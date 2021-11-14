WATCH: Andrew Brennan predicts a big future for Limerick junior champions Caherline

FORMER inter-county man Andrew Brennan rolled back the years on Saturday to guide Caherline back into the club intermediate hurling ranks.

Brennan, who played minor with Limerick in 2004 alongside Wayne McNamara and Dinny Moloney, scored 10 points in his side’s 1-13 to 0-10 final win over St Kierans in Kilmallock.

Brennan was also in the Caherline team that won this title in 2007.

“This is massive - there are young lads there who are 14,15,16 who have been watching us hurl for the last few years. I played in 2007 and some of the boys I am playing with here today were that size beside me looking up and now they are here today with young lads looking up to them. That’s what we need as a club,” said Brennan, who played Munster SHC and Allianz League with Limerick in 2010.

“We are up intermediate now but the plan is to attack intermediate for the next five years because we have some great players, a great club and a great committee and we can’t be just happy to be intermediate,” stressed Brennan, a 2008 Munster IHC winner with Limerick.