Search

14/11/2021

WATCH: Andrew Brennan predicts a big future for Limerick junior champions Caherline

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in Kilmallock

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

FORMER inter-county man Andrew Brennan rolled back the years on Saturday to guide Caherline back into the club intermediate hurling ranks.

Brennan, who played minor with Limerick in 2004 alongside Wayne McNamara and Dinny Moloney, scored 10 points in his side’s 1-13 to 0-10 final win over St Kierans in Kilmallock.

Brennan was also in the Caherline team that won this title in 2007.

“This is massive - there are young lads there who are 14,15,16 who have been watching us hurl for the last few years. I played in 2007 and some of the boys I am playing with here today were that size beside me looking up and now they are here today with young lads looking up to them. That’s what we need as a club,” said Brennan, who played Munster SHC and Allianz League with Limerick in 2010.

“We are up intermediate now but the plan is to attack intermediate for the next five years because we have some great players, a great club and a great committee and we can’t be just happy to be intermediate,” stressed Brennan, a 2008 Munster IHC winner with Limerick. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media