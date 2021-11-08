WATCH: Cormac O’Donovan insists Árdscoil Rís have ‘room for improvement’ after Harty Cup win

ARDSCOIL RIS have plenty of 'room for improvement' if they are to prolong their Harty Cup campaign, insists coach Cormac O’Donovan.
The Limerick secondary school had a two point win over Nenagh CBS this Monday afternoon and now advance directly to a January quarter final.
“There is loads of time to improve but there is room for improvement as well,” said O’Donovan, who manages the U19 side with fellow teachers Niall Moran and Paul Flanagan.
“Mistakes were made but you can’t be perfect on your first day out and we will strive to be better for the next day,” O'Donovan told Leader Sport after the 0-18 to 0-16 victory in Sixmilebridge.
