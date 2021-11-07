WATCH: Ronan O'Mahony, Garryowen FC, post-match reaction to Cork Con defeat

GARRYOWEN lost their unbeaten start to the Energia All-Ireland League season and with it top spot in the table as a result of their 23-21 defeat to Cork Constitution at Dooradoyle on Saturday afternoon.
The result saw the Light Blues slip to second place in the Division 1A table, one point adrift of local rivals Young Munster.
Munsters' are due to host Garryowen in a crucial Limerick derby at Tom Clifford Park on Saturday, December 4 at 5pm.
Next up for Garryowen is an away date with Terenure College at Lakelands on Saturday week, November 20.
Leader Sport caught up with Garryowen FC backs and attack coach Ronan O'Mahony following Saturday's narrow defeat to Cork Constitution.
