WATCH: Mike Sherry, Garryowen FC coach, on their Munster Senior Cup semi-final win

GARRYOWEN became the first side to reach this season's Munster Senior Cup final when edging past Cashel RFC 33-21 at Dooradoyle on Friday night.
Garryowen had trailed 19-21 inside the final quarter as former Light Blue Steve McMahon landed his third penalty goal of the evening for the Tipperary side.
However, a strong finish from All-Ireland League Division 1A leaders Garryowen, including tries from winger Colm Quilligan and out-half Jamie Heuston, helped ease Garryowen to victory.
Garryowen will now face either local rivals Young Munster or Highfield in the final. Those two side face-off in their semi-final in mid-December.
Following Friday night's win, Leader Sport caught up with Garryowen FC head coach and former Munster hooker Mike Sherry.
‘Up the Balbec!’ Pupils from Scoil Mocheallog, Kilmallock cheering on the boys in green and (below) Sixth class pupils from Patrickswell NS cheering on their team | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
The four Limerick-born Olympians have been presented with the latest Limerick Person of the Month Award | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.