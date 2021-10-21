WATCH: Mark Carmody aware of Patrickswell history with Kilmallock ahead of Limerick final

PATRICKSWELL’S Mark Carmody insists that his side are preparing for a big challenge from Kilmallock in Sunday’s Bon Secours Limerick SHC final.

The 2021 senior hurling final brings Patrickswell and Kilmallock together in the final for the first time since 1992.

“Kilmallock and Patrickswell have a long history going back to before I was born and I have heard plenty stories from my father (Anthony) into the early 1980s and 90s and the tough battles they had with Kilmallock,” outlined Mark Carmody.

He continued: “Everyone knows the history of Kilmallock and how big a club and how big a team they are in Limerick hurling - nothing would surprise me about them. They were written off at the start of the year by a lot of people which I found funny knowing some of the lads they have. I am under no illusions as to how big a challenge it will be on Sunday”

Carmody was speaking at a media event organised ahead of the final by sponsors Bon Secours.