WATCH: Mike Barrett, Rathkeale manager, Limerick IFC semi-final win

RATHKEALE are back in the Limerick intermediate club football championship final for the first time since 2018.
Rathkeale are four years down in the IFC grade, since their 2017 relegation down from the senior championship.
They have reached the knockout stages in each year with two quarter final defeats to Gerald Griffins and a final loss to Galbally.
Manager Mike Barrett stresses that they are keen to learn from the 2018 county final defeat and earn their promotion back into the senior ranks.
After Saturday’s four point victory over Gerald Griffins, Barrett spoke to Leader Sport in Newcastle West.
