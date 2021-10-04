Search

04/10/2021

WATCH: Oisin O'Reilly of Kilmallock relieved to get over line in Limerick SHC quarter-final

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

KILMALLOCK found an extra gear in extra time to finally overcome South Liberties in Sunday's thrilling Bon Secours Limerick SHC quarter final.

Kilmallock conceded four goals in normal time but a scoring return of seven points from play by Oisin O'Reilly helped them to force extra time.

"Thank God we got over the line in the finish," said Man of the Match Oisin O'Reilly.

"One thing that we have tried to work on during the year is getting goals and creating goal chances. The last three games with Na Piarsaigh, Ballybrown and today against South Liberties we haven't created much goal opportunities, but to keep tipping away at the scoreboard is a big factor," said the centre forward.

After receiving his award from Anne-Marie O'Connor of Bon Secours, O'Reilly gave his thoughts to Leader Sport.

