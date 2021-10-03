WATCH: Cian Lynch says Patrickswell must 'take learnings' from narrow Co SHC win over Adare

INTER-COUNTY star Cian Lynch insists that Patrickswell have 'a lot of learnings' ahead of next weekend's Bon Secours Limerick SHC semi final against Na Piarsaigh.
The Well looked to be on their way out of the championship until they hit the final five points to deny Adare in injury-time in Sunday's quarter final.
"We knew coming into it that it was always going to be a battle with Adare because of the local rivalry we have had through the years," said Lynch, who was the Bon Secours Man of the Match.
"We have to come back and take a bit of a long look at ourselves - there is a lot of learnings in that for ourselves," he stressed.
After receiving his award from Linda O'Grady, of Bon Secours, Lynch gave his thoughts to the awaiting media.
