WATCH: Kyle Hayes and Darren O'Connell's reaction to Kildimo-Pallaskenry's historic County Cup final win

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY were crowned Limerick senior hurling County Cup champions on Friday evening after scoring a 1-19 to 2-11 victory over Garryspillane at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.
It's the first senior hurling silverware for the club since Kildimo won the West Divisional title in 1935 en route to what was a Limerick SHC final defeat to Ahane.
In Friday night's County Cup final, they were powered to victory by 1-7 from play by Darren O'Connell and five points from play from Kyle Hayes.
Kildimo-Pallaskenry led 1-9 to 0-9 at half time.
Afterwards Leader Sport caught up with two stars of the Kildimo-Pallaskenry win, Limerick senior hurling panel members, Kyle Hayes and Darren O'Connell.
