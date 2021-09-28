WATCH: Ian Ryan of St Senan's on Limerick Co IFC quarter-final win over Pallasgreen

ST SENAN'S are in their second season down in the intermediate ranks and have reached their second successive Griffins Coaches Limerick intermediate club football championship semi-final.
The Foynes-Shanagolden men are coached by former Limerick and Mayo footballer Maurice Horan and captained by Ian Ryan.
“The intermediate championship has five or six very good teams in it and now we are down to four - it can go anyway,” stressed the full forward.
“No easy game from now on,” he warned.
After St Senans defeated Pallasgreen in their Limerick IFC quarter final tie, Leader Sport spoke with Ian Ryan.
