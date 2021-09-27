WATCH: Newcastle West's Jimmy Lee on club's busy spell as footballers reach Limerick Co SFC semi-final

NEWCASTLE West GAA face into the busy period as the club's senior footballers followed their premier intermediate hurlers in reaching a county semi-final.
Newcastle West's senior footballers secured their place in the last four of the Limerick football championship with a 1-15 to 1-7 victory over Claughaun at Mick Neville Park on Sunday.
The West Limerick club is also preparing for a county premier intermediate hurling semi-final clash with Cappamore at Kilmallock on Sunday next.
Newcastle West senior football manager Jimmy Lee spoke with Leader Sport following Sunday's quarter-final win over Claughaun.
