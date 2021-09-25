WATCH: Monaleen's Muiris Gavin on Limerick Co SFC win: 'It wasn't good for the blood pressure'

MONALEEN have become the first side this year to reach the Limerick county senior football semi-finals.
The city side defeated Fr Casey's 2-8 to 1-7 in their quarter-final tie at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Friday night.
A strong final quarter push, which saw the winners outscore their rivals 0-4 to 0-1, proved crucial in their success.
Leader Sport caught up with Monaleen manager Muiris Gavin following Friday night's game to get his reaction.
