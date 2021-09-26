WATCH: Cian Graham of Claughaun previews Limerick SFC tie v Newcastle West

CLAUGHAUN are back in the Limerick senior football ranks for the first time since 2010 and have hit the ground running to reach the quarter finals.
As luck would have it in this Sunday’s quarter final they meet Newcastle West - the side that relegated them to the intermediate ranks back in 2010.
Still full of confidence from their promotion last season the Childers Road outfit are hoping for one more big performance on Sunday.
Championship sponsors Irish Wire Products held a launch ahead of the quarter final series, where Leader Sport spoke to Claughaun’s Cian Graham.
The initiative is being supported by Macra, An Garda Siochana and local pharmacies in KiImallock | PICTURE: Leah O’Carroll Photography
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.