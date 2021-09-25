WATCH: Shane Hallinan of Ballysteen previews Limerick Co SFC clash with Adare

BALLYSTEEN play in a fourth successive Limerick SFC quarter final this Sunday.
Last year they defeated Fr Casey's after defeat in the two previous seasons.
On Sunday they look to try topple champions Adare and that is without key marksman Danny Neville.
Championship sponsors Irish Wire Products held a launch ahead of the quarter final series, where Leader Sport spoke to Ballysteen’s Shane Hallinan.
