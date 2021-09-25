WATCH: Shane Doherty of Adare previews Limerick Co SFC clash with Ballysteen

CHAMPIONS Adare bid to reach a fifth successive Limerick SFC semi final this Sunday.
Fr Casey Cup winners three times in the last four years Adare have also reached the quarter finals of the senior hurling championship this season after a three year absence.
Sunday’s quarter final tie with Ballysteen could very well be the first time the sides have met in the knockout stages of the County SFC.
Championship sponsors Irish Wire Products held a launch ahead of the quarter final series, where Leader Sport spoke to Adare’s Shane Doherty.
