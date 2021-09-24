Search

WATCH: Alan Condon of Galtee Gaels previews Limerick Co SFC clash with Oola

Jerome O'Connell

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

GALTEE Gaels defeated Dromcollogher-Broadford in the relegation final last year to ensure a stay of more than one season in the Limerick SFC.

Now 12-months later the 2019 intermediate champions have reached a quarter final tie against Oola this Saturday.

The Brian Begley coached side are hoping that their experience of knockout football at intermediate level will stand to them.

Championship sponsors Irish Wire Products held a launch ahead of the quarter final series, where Leader Sport spoke to Galtee Gaels’s forward Alan Condon.

