WATCH: Alan Condon of Galtee Gaels previews Limerick Co SFC clash with Oola

GALTEE Gaels defeated Dromcollogher-Broadford in the relegation final last year to ensure a stay of more than one season in the Limerick SFC.
Now 12-months later the 2019 intermediate champions have reached a quarter final tie against Oola this Saturday.
The Brian Begley coached side are hoping that their experience of knockout football at intermediate level will stand to them.
Championship sponsors Irish Wire Products held a launch ahead of the quarter final series, where Leader Sport spoke to Galtee Gaels’s forward Alan Condon.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.