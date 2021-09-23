WATCH: John Bourke of Oola previews Limerick Co SFC clash with Galtee Gaels

BACK in 2019 Oola lost to Newcastle West in the Limerick SFC final.
Last year they topped their group before falling to Galbally in the quarter final.
This Saturday the men from east Limerick are keen to go at least one step further that 2020 when they play Galtee Gaels. When the sides met last year Oola were 1-15 to 0-11 winners.
Championship sponsors Irish Wire Products held a launch ahead of the quarter final series, where Leader Sport spoke to Oola’s John Bourke.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.