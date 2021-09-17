WATCH: Katie Campbell, Na Piarsaigh Camogie, Limerick championship preview

NA Piarsaigh were promoted up to the senior ranks of Limerick camogie in 2017.
Four years later the Caherdavin side have consolidated their place as a senior team and are hopeful of breaking through towards the knockout stages of the championship.
Last year they were Senior B champions but under new management of Shane O’Neill this year they will have to overcome champions Killeedy or Granagh-Ballingarry to reach a semi final.
At this week’s launch by championship sponsors Neville Jewellers in the Crescent Shopping Centre, Leader Sport spoke with Na Piarsaigh club stalwart Katie Campbell.
