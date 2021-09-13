Search

13/09/2021

WATCH: Liam Cronin, Mungret St Paul's manager, on Limerick PIHC win over Cappamore

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella at Claughaun

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNGRET-ST PAUL'S made it to wins from two in this year's Limerick Premier IHC after scoring a hard-earned 1-18 to 2-13 victory over Cappamore at Claughaun on Saturday evening.

The city side led their opponents 1-10 to 2-6 at half-time in an entertaining contest.

Mungret-St Paul's now face Knockainey in their final Group 1 fixture next Sunday back at Claughaun, 1pm, while Cappamore, who had won their opening fixture against Knockainey, will take on Murroe-Boher in their third group game at Caherconlish at the same time.

Leader Sport caught up with Mungret-St Paul's manager Liam Cronin following Saturday's narrow win over Cappamore.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media