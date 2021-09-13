WATCH: Liam Cronin, Mungret St Paul's manager, on Limerick PIHC win over Cappamore

MUNGRET-ST PAUL'S made it to wins from two in this year's Limerick Premier IHC after scoring a hard-earned 1-18 to 2-13 victory over Cappamore at Claughaun on Saturday evening.
The city side led their opponents 1-10 to 2-6 at half-time in an entertaining contest.
Mungret-St Paul's now face Knockainey in their final Group 1 fixture next Sunday back at Claughaun, 1pm, while Cappamore, who had won their opening fixture against Knockainey, will take on Murroe-Boher in their third group game at Caherconlish at the same time.
Leader Sport caught up with Mungret-St Paul's manager Liam Cronin following Saturday's narrow win over Cappamore.
