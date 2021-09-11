WATCH: Newcastle West's Mike McMahon's reaction to Limerick Premier IHC win over Glenroe

2020 county intermediate champions Newcastle West have one foot in the semi-finals of the Limerick County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship.
The West Limerick side were 0-17 to 0-16 winners over Glenroe in round two of the group phase of the championship in Mick Neville Park on Friday night.
The Willie Hurley managed side and Paul O'Grady coached side reversed the result of the 2019 Limerick IHC final to build on last week's win over Dromin-Athlacca.
Leader Sport caught up with Newcastle West's Mike McMahon at full-time in Rathkeale on Friday night.
More News
Alice O'Dwyer, Cook Medical; Mayor Daniel Butler; Bill Doherty, Cook Medical & Laura Holland , Cook Medical | PICTURE: Diarmuid Greene
Limerick and proud: When Mark Hannigan was struggling as he swam the English Channel he looked at the Limerick flag for inspiration. Pictured with Mark Dempsey, Kevin Dennehy and Brian Dillon
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.