11/09/2021

WATCH: Newcastle West's Mike McMahon's reaction to Limerick Premier IHC win over Glenroe

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

2020 county intermediate champions Newcastle West have one foot in the semi-finals of the Limerick County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship.

The West Limerick side were 0-17 to 0-16 winners over Glenroe in round two of the group phase of the championship in Mick Neville Park on Friday night.

The Willie Hurley managed side and Paul O'Grady coached side reversed the result of the 2019 Limerick IHC final to build on last week's win over Dromin-Athlacca.

Leader Sport caught up with Newcastle West's Mike McMahon at full-time in Rathkeale on Friday night.

