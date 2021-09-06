WATCH: Liam Cronin on Mungret-St Paul's Limerick Premier IHC win over Murroe-Boher

MUNGRET were impressive round one winners in the Lyons of Limerick County Premier IHC with 16-points to spare over Murroe-Boher.
Liam Cronin, who was part of the Dublin senior hurling backroom team for this year's inter-county championship under manager Mattie Kenny, is in his second year as Mungret manager.
They lost the county final to Kildimo-Pallaskenry last year and Cronin now wants his side to push on to ensure a semi final spot as soon as possible - this Saturday Munget play's Cronin's native Cappamore.
Following the game, Leader Sport caught up with the Mungret manager.
