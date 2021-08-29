WATCH: Young Munster coach Gearóid Prendergast savours Munster Senior Cup win

ELEVEN years after his brother Mike was player-coach for Young Munster's 2010 Munster Senior Cup winning side, Gearóid Prendergast has helped mastermind the Clifford Park side's eighth success in the competition.
The current Young Munster head coach saw his charges overcome local rivals Shannon 26-14 in the delayed 2020/2021 Munster Senior Cup final at Rosbrien on Saturday.
It was Munsters' eighth success in the province's premier domestic club rugby competition.
Leader Sport caught up with Gearóid Prendergast after the game and learned exactly how much the success meant to the Greenfields side.
