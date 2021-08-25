WATCH: Hurling-mad Limerick family feature in hilarious GAAGAA Box All-Ireland final special

A PASSIONATE Limerick GAA family is this week featuring in a hilarious video which captures the excitement for two families attending last Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final at Croke Park.
The Twomey family from Ahane star on the final episode in the current series of GAAGAABox, Bord Gáis Energy’s hugely popular series featuring the most passionate hurling fans.
This week's episode follows the Twomeys and a Cork family, the Hills from Gurranabraher, through their day on Sunday as they travelled to the big game at Croke Park. which ended in Limerick claiming a third Liam MacCarthy Cup success in four years.
GAAGAABox was launched last year and its hilarious five-episode run attracted over 2.5m views as it proved to be a huge hit with fans who are truly #HurlingToTheCore.
Amongst the stars of GAAGAABox in 2020 were the Twomeys, Harry and daughters Orla, Aisling and Cliodhna who cheered their team on to All-Ireland glory shortly before Christmas.
