Search our Archive

25/08/2021

WATCH: Hurling-mad Limerick family feature in hilarious GAAGAA Box All-Ireland final special

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

A PASSIONATE Limerick GAA family is this week featuring in a hilarious video which captures the excitement for two families attending last Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final at Croke Park.

The Twomey family from Ahane star on the final episode in the current series of GAAGAABox, Bord Gáis Energy’s hugely popular series featuring the most passionate hurling fans.

This week's episode follows the Twomeys and a Cork family, the Hills from Gurranabraher, through their day on Sunday as they travelled to the big game at Croke Park. which ended in Limerick claiming a third Liam MacCarthy Cup success in four years.

GAAGAABox was launched last year and its hilarious five-episode run attracted over 2.5m views as it proved to be a huge hit with fans who are truly #HurlingToTheCore. 

Amongst the stars of GAAGAABox in 2020 were the Twomeys, Harry and daughters Orla, Aisling and Cliodhna who cheered their team on to All-Ireland glory shortly before Christmas.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media