WATCH: Limerick Leader All-Ireland final day preview from Croke Park

LIMERICK senior hurlers bid to make history today at Croke Park when aiming to become the first side from the county to win back-to-back All-Ireland senior hurling titles.
40,000 hurling fans will be present at GAA HQ for the all-Munster final meeting of Limerick and Cork, 3.30pm.
Keep fully up to speed with all the All-Ireland final day action by logging onto www.limerickleader.ie or follow the Limerick Leader social media channels, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all the big match action.
Limerick Leader GAA Correspondent Jerome O'Connell set the scene from Croke Park earlier this afternoon.
Margaret Cusack, Julie Biggane and Ann Ryan enjoying the banter in Beech Lodge Care Facility, Bruree
Limerick and Bruree legend Stephen McDonogh is ‘quietly confident’ of a Limerick victory over Cork today just like on this day in 2001 / Picture: Sportsfile
