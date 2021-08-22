Search our Archive

22/08/2021

WATCH: Limerick Leader All-Ireland final day preview from Croke Park

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor, at Croke Park

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK senior hurlers bid to make history today at Croke Park when aiming to become the first side from the county to win back-to-back All-Ireland senior hurling titles.

40,000 hurling fans will be present at GAA HQ for the all-Munster final meeting of Limerick and Cork, 3.30pm.

Keep fully up to speed with all the All-Ireland final day action by logging onto www.limerickleader.ie or follow the Limerick Leader social media channels, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all the big match action.

Limerick Leader GAA Correspondent Jerome O'Connell set the scene from Croke Park earlier this afternoon.

