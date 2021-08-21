21/08/2021

WATCH: Treaty Utd goalscorer Sean McSweeney on promotion race and Limerick's Croke Park decider

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor, at Markets Field

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United remained fourth in the SSE Airtricity League First Division table after striking late to earn a hard fought point against bottom side Wexford FC at the Markets Field on Friday night.

Sean McSweeney helped secure a share of the spoils for Treaty as he headed home in the 85th minute from Willie Armshaw's cross.

Indeed, former Limerick Gaelic footballer McSweeney came within a whisker of securing all three points for Tommy Barrett's charges. However, his injury time header collided with the upright.

Had the ball ended up in the back of the net, it would have been tough on an impressive Wexford side who were left to rue missing several chances in the second half. The visitors also found Treaty 'keeper Tadhg Ryan in inspired form between the posts.

Treaty United have no game next weekend as the FAI Senior Cup takes centre stage. The Limerick-based side return to action on Friday, September 3 with a crucial home fixture against Cobh Ramblers at the Markets Field, 7.45pm.

With the sides finishing down to fifth place in the table earning a promotion play-off spot at the end of the table, Treaty now enjoy an eight-point advantage over fifth-placed Athlone Town in the table. 

There are now just seven games to go in the regular season.

Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United goalscorer Sean McSweeney after Friday night's game at the Markets Field, the start of which was delayed by 15 minutes to allow patches of surface water be cleared from the pitch following persistent rain throughout the day which left the game in doubt until close to kick-off time.  

