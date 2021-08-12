12/08/2021

WATCH: Limerick selector Donal O'Grady says current squad is a 'special group'

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella at the LIT Gaelic Grounds

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK will look to claim a third All-Ireland senior hurling final win in the space of four years when locking horns with Cork in the showpiece decider at Croke Park on Sunday week, August 22, 3.30pm.

Former Limerick midfielder Donal O'Grady is a key member of the Shannonsiders' backroom team again this season as the side looks to retain the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

O'Grady, who lined out in the green and white for 14 years before retiring from playing inter-county hurling in 2016, says he has been impressed with the drive within the squad of players to succeed despite their success.

O'Grady described the current squad as a 'special group' of players and adding that it was a 'privilege to be involved with them'.

Leader Sport caught up with the Granagh-Ballingarry clubman at the Limerick press event this week ahead of Sunday week's All-Ireland final.

